Crystal Hefner

While Crystal supported Madison’s claims about “scrapbooks” containing nude photos of women, she denied Sharmagne Leland-St. John-Sylbert‘s accusation that Hugh was fascinated by Charles Manson. During the Secrets of Playboy premiere, the photographer alleged that Hugh had “home videos” of the Manson Family. Sondra Theodore, who dated the former editor-in-chief from 1976 to 1981, also compared life at the mansion to the infamous cult, saying, “There were so many similarities with the way the girls followed everything he said, and we were all one big happy family.”

Crystal slammed the claims in a tweet posted after the episode aired. “Saying he has interest is definitely a lie,” she wrote on Monday. “Hef was friends with Vincent Bugliosi up until his death and that’s extent of being ‘tied to’ or ‘interested.'” Bugliosi was the prosecutor in the Manson trial and the author of Helter Skelter: The True Story of the Manson Murders.