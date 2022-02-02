Kimberley Conrad

Conrad, who was married to Hugh from 1989 to 2010, denounced the show in an open letter signed by hundreds of former Playboy employees, models and Playmates. “All people should be encouraged to share their individual experience in this world, but no one should be emboldened to re-write the truth at the expense of another person’s character,” she wrote. “What the allegers who speak out now seem to ignore is that there were many of us throughout the years who were there with them as well. I’m saddened, mostly, that these accounts take light away from true victims of sexual abuse, and hope that in time those selling lies to defame Hef find peace within their own lives.”