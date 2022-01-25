Playboy the Brand

Before the show’s release, Playboy distanced itself from its founder in an open letter. “The Hefner family is no longer associated with Playboy, and today’s Playboy is not Hugh Hefner’s Playboy,” the brand wrote in January. “We will continue to confront any parts of our legacy that do not reflect our values today, and to build upon the progress we have made as we evolve as a company so we can drive positive change for you and our communities.”

The letter also noted that the company supports the women who have come forward with allegations about their time working with Playboy. “We trust and validate women and their stories, and we strongly support the individuals who have come forward to share their experiences,” the letter read. “As a brand with sex positivity at its core, we believe safety, security and accountability are paramount, and anything less is inexcusable.”