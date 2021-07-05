A Positive Outlook

“The sun is setting on a perfect golf day, and I’m feeling very appreciative for all of the wonderful things in life. ☀️,” Rodriguez captioned a photo of himself via Instagram in May 2021. “Tell me something good that happened to you today.”

“There’s a part of him that still clings onto the hope that they’ll wind up together again but deep down he’s had to accept the harsh truth that she’s over him and moving on with Ben,” an insider told Us that same month. “It’s a tough pill to swallow but that’s his new reality.”