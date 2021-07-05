Splits

Every Cryptic Post Alex Rodriguez Has Shared Since His Split From Jennifer Lopez

Alex Rodriguez Hints At ‘New Beginning’ Following Jennifer Lopez Split
Setting Goals

“I am about to step into a new beginning in my life. Anything that doesn’t serve me is clearing out of my life. New energy is emerging,” the former baseball player posted on Instagram in May 2021 “New levels are unlocking for me mentally, physically and spiritually. I am remaining patient and know that this new phase of my life is coming.”

The motivational message came after Lopez was spotted with Affleck.

“Alex was jealous that Jen and Ben were seeing each other,” a source told Us at the time. “He’s still holding out hope they can reconcile.”

 

