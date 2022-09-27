Justin Trudeau

The Prime Minister of Canada spent a day ahead of the holiday visiting a Jewish elementary school and participating in several Rosh Hashanah traditions with the young students.

“Rosh Hashanah is almost here, and we celebrated that with students at the Ottawa Jewish Community School this morning,” Trudeau tweeted on Friday, September 23. “To those who were making cards, to those who were dipping apples in honey, and to everyone else we ran into: Shana Tova! Here’s to a sweet and healthy New Year.”