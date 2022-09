Sarah Silverman

“I was at a coffee shop and spilled a little by accident, resulting in an under-my-breath ‘oy,'” the comedian tweeted on Tuesday, September 26. “A guy near me said ‘did you just say ‘oy?’ and I said yeah and he said, ‘Happy New Year.’ Life is sweet.”

Silverman, for her part, couldn’t resist cracking a joke at her own expense. “…and that’s when I realized it was rosh Hashanah,” she quipped in a follow-up tweet. “#badjew #ShanaTova.”