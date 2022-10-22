Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Feuds

A Guide to Where Lea Michele Now Stands With Each of Her ‘Glee’ Costars: Chris Colfer, Jane Lynch and More

By
A Guide to Where Lea Michele Now Stands With Each of Her 'Glee' Costars
Amber Riley at the Sixth Annual Innovators & Leaders Awards Brunch Ray Tamarra/Soul B Photos/Shutterstock
16
7 / 16
podcast

Amber Riley

After sharing a cheeky gif reaction to Ware’s allegations that Michele mistreated her, Riley clarified that she didn’t “give a s—t” about the controversy.

“I’m not going to say she’s racist. … I wish Lea Michele well, I hope that she has an amazing pregnancy. I hope that she is grown and that she understands,” the Dancing With the Stars alum said via Instagram Live in June 2020. “The apology she put out, I didn’t read it because I told y’all, I don’t give a s–t about it. She reached out to me, I responded to her. That’s where it ends for me. I ain’t talked to that girl in two years. I have no hatred or ill will on that end.”

See Full Gallery