A Guide to Where Lea Michele Now Stands With Each of Her 'Glee' Costars

Amber Riley

After sharing a cheeky gif reaction to Ware’s allegations that Michele mistreated her, Riley clarified that she didn’t “give a s—t” about the controversy.

“I’m not going to say she’s racist. … I wish Lea Michele well, I hope that she has an amazing pregnancy. I hope that she is grown and that she understands,” the Dancing With the Stars alum said via Instagram Live in June 2020. “The apology she put out, I didn’t read it because I told y’all, I don’t give a s–t about it. She reached out to me, I responded to her. That’s where it ends for me. I ain’t talked to that girl in two years. I have no hatred or ill will on that end.”