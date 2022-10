Chord Overstreet

Explaining that he makes an effort to see his former Glee costars “anytime we’re in the same vicinity … to connect for a little bit if we can,” Overstreet teased plans to see Funny Girl on Broadway during an October 2022 interview with Us Weekly. “I’m gonna go to New York in November to do press for [Falling for Christmas],” he said. “And if I have time, I’m gonna definitely try to show up.”