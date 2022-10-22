A Guide to Where Lea Michele Now Stands With Each of Her 'Glee' Costars

Heather Morris

After Ware accused Michele of “traumatic microaggressions,” Morris spoke out via Twitter.

“Was she unpleasant to work with? Very much so. For Lea to treat others with the disrespect that she did for as long as she did, I believe [that] she SHOULD be called out. And yet, it’s also on us, because to allow it to go on for so long without speaking out is something else we’re learning along with the rest of society,” she wrote in June 2020.

The following May, the California native said her costar’s behavior was “very hush-hush on set” during an appearance on the “Everything Iconic” podcast.

“We absolutely could have stepped up and gone to the Fox execs and said how we felt about the situation, but no one did. I think many people were very scared, and I know, genuinely, I felt like it wasn’t my place, and I don’t know why because I was a cast member,” she said.

Morris added that the “only person honest” about the New York native’s attitude on Glee was the late Naya Rivera.