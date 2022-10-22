A Guide to Where Lea Michele Now Stands With Each of Her 'Glee' Costars

Jane Lynch

Shortly after Michele’s July 2022 addition to the Broadway cast of Funny Girl, Lynch’s departure date from the musical was moved up. Although some fans speculated that the Best in Show actress wanted to avoid working with the Spring Awakening performer again, she stated that her early exit was unrelated.

“It has nothing to do with not wanting to see Lea. I text with Lea. She and I are fine. I’m thrilled for her,” Lynch said during an August 2022 interview with Playbill.