Jonathan Groff

Groff, who played Jesse St. James on Glee, penned a tribute to his Spring Awakening costar for Variety in October 2022.

“When her undeniable star power lit up the stage in Funny Girl last month, the musical became the fifth-highest grossing show on Broadway. By bringing big business back to Broadway, Lea isn’t just making audiences happy, she’s helping support the restaurants and hotels that thrive when Broadway draws a huge crowd,” he wrote of his longtime friend.