2015

After sparking romance rumors, the former Disney Channel star said she “loved” the speculation around her relationship with the model.

“I didn’t mind it. Especially because they weren’t talking about other people in my life for once, which was wonderful,” Gomez told PrideSource in October 2015. “Honestly, though, she’s incredible and very open and she just makes me open. She’s so fun and she’s just extremely adventurous, and sometimes I just want that in my life, so I didn’t mind it. I loved it.”