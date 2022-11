January 2018

The Life-Size 2 star told Us Weekly that she was blown away by the feedback she got from friends in the aftermath of the surgery. “It’s honestly been overwhelming and very amazing. I’m never really open about my personal life and it’s amazing the response that I’ve been getting from people,” she told Us in January 2018. “I’m honestly just honored.”

Raisa added: [Selena and I are] doing great. I’m feeling really good and I’m really happy to be here.”