March 2018

Raisa revealed that she felt a moment of hesitation after Gomez revealed that they were a match via a surprise phone call. “I felt a lot of peace throughout the whole thing, [but] there were times I did panic,” she said in a video interview with SELF. “I had a way that I wanted to tell her when I made the decision [to donate]. I knew it was going to happen, I just needed time.”

She continued, revealing that her social worker advised her that it would be a difficult, emotional process, no matter how committed she was. “She told me, ‘It’s gonna be hard. The recipient is gonna glow and she’s gonna recover a lot quicker than the donor is, because she’s receiving something she needs [and] you’re losing something you don’t need to lose. It’s gonna be hard.’ And it was.”