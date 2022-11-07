November 2022
While speaking with Rolling Stone for their November cover story, Gomez explained that isn’t close to a lot of other people in Hollywood. “My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift], so I remember feeling like I didn’t belong,” she added.
After the quote went viral, Raisa seemingly reacted to the comment, writing “interesting” under a post talking about Gomez’s interview and unfollowing the Rare Beauty founder on Instagram.
Gomez later defended herself via TikTok, writing, "Sorry I didn't mention every person I know."