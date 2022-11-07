Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Feuds

Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa’s Friendship Ups and Downs Through the Years: It Was ‘The Ultimate Gift’

By
Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa’s Friendship Ups and Downs Through the Years- It Was ‘The Ultimate Gift’ 043
 Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa’s Friendship Ups and Downs Through the Years- It Was ‘The Ultimate Gift’ 034
11
11 / 11
podcast

November 2022

While speaking with Rolling Stone for their November cover story, Gomez explained that isn’t close to a lot of other people in Hollywood. “My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift], so I remember feeling like I didn’t belong,” she added.

After the quote went viral, Raisa seemingly reacted to the comment, writing “interesting” under a post talking about Gomez’s interview and unfollowing the Rare Beauty founder on Instagram.

Gomez later defended herself via TikTok, writing, “Sorry I didn’t mention every person I know.”

See Full Gallery