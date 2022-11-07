Summer 2017

After learning that the Wizards of Waverly Place alum’s kidneys were failing amid her battle with lupus, Raisa immediately offered to get tested to see if she could donate one of her own kidneys. Following the operation, which took place in the summer of 2017, Gomez experienced a life-threatening complication. “My kidney was very active, and when it turned I broke an artery. They had to take her into emergency surgery and get a vein from her leg and build a new artery to keep my kidney in place. She could have died,” the Bring It On: All or Nothing star recalled to W.

The duo decided to keep the transplant under wraps until they both felt well enough to deal with the attention. “We didn’t want to tell anybody because recovery was very hard for us, and we went through a depression at the time,” Raisa continued. “We kind of just wanted to be normal and not have that attention on us. I really left it up to her. I’ve never had anything personal come out about me before.”