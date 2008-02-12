Pics Selena Gomez Through the Years: From ‘Barney’ to ‘Spring Breakers’ and Beyond By Jessica Vacco-Bolanos July 22, 2019 Rachel Murray/Getty Images 16 17 / 16 2008 The actress embarked on her first high-profile relationship in 2008 when she briefly dated Nick Jonas. Back to top More News Our Favorite Hunter Rain Boots Are in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale! Our Favorite La Mer Deal in the Nordstrom Sale Is Under $100 Our Favorite Wrap Dress in the Nordstrom Sale Is Universally Flattering More News