Pics Selena Gomez Through the Years: From ‘Barney’ to ‘Spring Breakers’ and Beyond By Jessica Vacco-Bolanos July 22, 2019 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images 16 17 / 16 2012 Selena landed a risqué role in Spring Breakers alongside Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Benson and James Franco. Back to top More News Our Favorite Hunter Rain Boots Are in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale! Our Favorite La Mer Deal in the Nordstrom Sale Is Under $100 Our Favorite Wrap Dress in the Nordstrom Sale Is Universally Flattering More News