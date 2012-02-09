Pics

Selena Gomez Through the Years: From ‘Barney’ to ‘Spring Breakers’ and Beyond

By
Selena Gomez Through the Years
 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images
16
17 / 16

2012

Selena landed a risqué role in Spring Breakers alongside Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Benson and James Franco.

Back to top