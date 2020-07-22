Pics

Selena Gomez Through the Years: From ‘Barney’ to ‘Spring Breakers’ and Beyond
April 2020

During an interview on Miley Cyrus’ Instagram Live series, Bright Minded: Live with Miley, Gomez opened up about being diagnosed with bipolar disorder. “Recently, I went to one of the best mental hospitals in the world,” she explained. “And I discussed that after years of going through a lot of different things I realized that I was bipolar.”

She continued, “When I have more information, it actually helps me, it doesn’t scare me once I know it. When I finally said what I was going to say, I wanted to know everything about it and it took the fear away.”

