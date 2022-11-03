April 2021

The singer, who went platinum blonde, announced her Mental Health 101 campaign with her Rare Beauty brand to support mental health education.

“I know firsthand how scary and lonely it can feel to face anxiety and depression by yourself at a young age,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “If I had learned about my mental health earlier on — been taught about my condition in school that way I was taught about other subjects — my journey could have looked very different. The world needs to know that mental health matters. It’s just as important as your physical health, and I wish we could all acknowledge that, not just in words but through our actions.”