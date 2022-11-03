August 2021

The star made her return to TV in Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building. Gomez made headlines when she spoke with Us and other reporters during a Television Critics Association press panel about the difference between what she looked for when she did Wizards of Waverly Place and what she wants in her roles as an adult.

“I signed my life away to Disney at a very young age and I didn’t know that’s what I was doing,” she laughed. “The level of the sophistication of the material is the reason why I wanted to do this, but I don’t know? I was just a kid and I didn’t know what I was doing. I was just running around the set.”

Gomez clarified her comments later that month during a Radio Times interview. “I was looking for another show to do,” she said. “And by the way, I’m beyond proud of the work that I did with Disney as well. It kind of shaped who I am in a way.”