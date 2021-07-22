February 2020

After the singer ended her longtime on and off relationship with Canadian pop star Justin Bieber in 2018, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Selena is “extremely relieved” to close that chapter of her life that was consumed by him.

She opened up about their relationship on her Rare album and the insider told Us at the time that “She loved being able to tell her truth through her own art and her own way. It took a lot of discipline, obedience and strength to get her mental and emotional health back in a good place.”