January 2020

Gomez released Rare, four years after her second solo album, Revival. During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon later that month, she opened up about the inspiration behind the album.

“I think what was most important for me with this record is to make sure that every single song, whether it was the lyrics or the production, to mean something and to actually hold weight,” she explained. “One of my favorite songs is ‘Vulnerable’ on the album. It was a way of me hoping I could just be a voice for people who are in the same situation I’m in — whether it’s something mentally that people struggle with or relationships, friendships, I wanted to be as honest as I could.”

Rare debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.