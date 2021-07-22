Pics

Selena Gomez Through the Years: From ‘Barney’ to ‘Spring Breakers’ and Beyond

By
Selena Mental Health Battle UPDATE
 Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
27
26 / 27
podcast
Gummy_Ad_71621_600x338

January 2021

She debuted her first Spanish-language EP, Revelación, with seven tracks sung in Spanish.

Back to top