March 2021

Gomez released Revelación, her seven-song EP which was predominantly in Spanish, but she revealed that her music career may not last forever.

The “Selfish Love” performer told Vogue that it was difficult to feel accomplished “when people don’t necessarily take you seriously” as an artist. “I think there are a lot of people who enjoy my music, and for that I’m so thankful, for that I keep going, but I think the next time I do an album it’ll be different,” she told the outlet. “I want to give it one last try before I maybe retire music.”