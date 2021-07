November 2019

Gomez made her comeback performance at the 2019 American Music Awards, where she opened up the show with “Lose You to Love Me” and “Look at Her Now.” Us exclusively revealed that the Princess Protection Program actress “did have a panic attack” right before her performance.

“She ultimately decided to push through and perform anyway,” the insider added. “She had rehearsed and was excited to get back on stage, but she got nervous right before because it’s been a while.”