Addressing Her Mental Health

For the Disney Channel alum, it was important to address her diagnosis regardless of the potential stigma. “I’m sure that means, like, what — certain people or directors or something might not want to work with me? But then why would I want to work with them anyway? … I think I’m going to say it. I’m going to say it, it’s fine,” she explained in 2019 footage which appeared in her doc, My Mind & Me.