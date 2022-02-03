Top 5

Selena Gomez’s Mental Health Battle in Her Own Words

Selena Gomez seen filming 'Only Murders In the Building.' GHOST/Shutterstock
Advocating for Therapy

“I’m a big advocate for therapy,” Gomez told Glamour UK in February 2022. “I also love to keep sticky notes around my house with positive affirmations. I have a lot of various ones, but ‘I am enough’ is a favorite of mine – I call them ‘Rare Reminders.’ And taking a scrolling break from social media helps!”

The “Selfish Love” songstress added: “From the time I can remember, I’ve always felt like I had to be perfect or look a certain way. It took me a long time to realize that I only wanted to be myself – that what made me unique was also what made me beautiful.”

