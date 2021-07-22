Beauty Standards Took a Toll on Her Wellbeing

In June 2021, the beauty founder spoke with Stellar magazine about how “impossible beauty standards” took a toll on her mental health, which inspired her to launch her own makeup brand. “Society constantly tells us that we’re not enough, so I wanted to start a brand to challenge and eliminate that pressure – to change the conversation,” she said. “My goal with Rare Beauty is to break down these unrealistic standards of beauty. I saw from personal experience how these impossible beauty standards were having such an effect on my mental health and I know a lot of people who felt the same way.”