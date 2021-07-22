Coming to Terms

In April 2020, Gomez revealed she was bipolar during an appearance on Miley Cyrus’ Instagram Live series, Bright Minded: Live With Miley. “Recently I went to one of the best mental hospitals in the world … And I discussed that after years of going through a lot of different things I realized that I was bipolar,” she explained.

“When I have more information, it actually helps me, it doesn’t scare me once I know it,” the former child actress continued. “When I finally said what I was going to say, I wanted to know everything about it and it took the fear away.”