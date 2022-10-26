Coping With Her Diagnosis

In an October 2022 preview for her documentary, My Mind & Me, Gomez recalled being diagnosed as bipolar.

“When I first got out, I didn’t know how I’d cope with my diagnosis,” the Wizards of Waverly Place alum explains. “What if it happened again? What if the next time, I couldn’t come back? I needed to keep learning about it. I needed to take it day by day.”

In a second clip from the teaser, Gomez says she is “happier, and I’m in control of my emotions and thoughts more than I have ever been,” adding that the secret to healing is her “connection” with the people around her.

She adds: “It helps me get out of my head.”