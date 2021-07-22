Encouraging Others

In April 2021, the “Lose You to Love Me” songstress announced a new campaign with her Rare Beauty brand “to help support mental health education, empower our community and encourage financial support for more mental health services in educational settings.” In an Instagram post about the new initiative, called Mental Health 101, Gomez opened up about her own past struggles with depression, explaining that she wants her experience to remind others coping with mental health issues that they are not alone.

“I know firsthand how scary and lonely it can feel to face anxiety and depression by yourself at a young age,” she wrote. “If I had learned about my mental health earlier on — been taught about my condition in school that way I was taught about other subjects — my journey could have looked very different. The world needs to know that mental health matters. It’s just as important as your physical health, and I wish we could all acknowledge that, not just in words but through our actions.”