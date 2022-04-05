Feeling Free

After years of struggling with her mental health, Gomez revealed in April 2022 that she was relieved once she was able to get the treatment she needed. “It was really freeing to have the information [of being diagnosed with bipolar disorder],” she said during an appearance on Good Morning America. “It made me really happy because I started to have a relationship with myself, and I think that’s the best part. Like, I’ve probably been the happiest I’ve ever been.”

Being able to figure out what she needed in order to take care of herself and her mental health has allowed Gomez to help others. “I can’t believe I am where I am mentally, just because of how I took the necessary steps in order to kind of remove myself from that because it’s just not normal,” she continued. “I really want people to be understood and seen and heard. It’s OK to not be OK.”