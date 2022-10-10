Cancel OK
Selena Gomez’s Mental Health Battle in Her Own Words

Selena Gomez Says She's 'Grateful to Be Alive' in 'My Mind & Me' Trailer
Selena Gomez. Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Her Very Personal Documentary

In October 2022, Gomez discussed her mental and physical health struggles in the trailer for her Apple TV+ documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me. “I am grateful to be alive,” the “Same Old Love” singer said at one point in the video. “Let me make a promise. I am going to stop living like this. How do I learn how to breathe my own breath again?” The film, due out in November 2022, followed the six years of Gomez’s life following her announcement that she would step back from the public eye after her lupus diagnosis. “My whole life since I was a kid I’ve been working,” the 13 Reasons Why producer said in the clip. “And I don’t wanna be, like, super famous. But I do know that if I’m here I have to use that for good.”

