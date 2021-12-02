Launching Official Wondermind

In a November 2021 interview with Entrepreneur magazine, Gomez revealed she teamed up with her mom, Mandy Teefy, and Daniella Pierson to launch the Official Wondermind, a mental fitness company. Teefey struggles with ADHD and anxiety, while Pierson has OCD.

“[The conversation between the three of us] is one of the moments I felt closest to my mom — us coming together to talk about something we each have experienced in our own manner. It was wonderful,” Gomez said. “And then to be understood by Daniella was even better.”