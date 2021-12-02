Learning to Cope

“Sometimes I’m not good at [taking care of my mind], like, it just happened where I’ll wake up and I struggle maybe sometimes just getting out of bed,” Gomez admitted via a December 2021 Instagram video via the official Wondermind page. “What helps me, first and foremost, just picking up the phone and calling someone. But I constantly try to fill myself with knowledge of what it is that I’m feeling and triggers that happen to me.”

She added in her message: “I think what really helps me understand myself a bit more is that I can take a step back and think of all the tools that I’ve learned and try to implement them in my everyday life. Also, I suggest working out. I hate working out, it is not fun, but I’ve been doing intense boxing classes recently and it has really helped me get a lot of frustration [and] energy out.”