Living With Bipolar Disorder During Lockdown

During a virtual WarnerMedia Television Critics Association press tour in August 2020, Gomez spoke about her diagnosis and coping amid the coronavirus pandemic. “It’s not easy for anyone to be walking through what we’re walking through. It’s not normal, and it’s affecting people, specifically with mental health, and people who could have never thought about things they’re thinking about now. And it’s really confusing.”