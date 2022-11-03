Selena Gomez’s Mental Health Battle in Her Own Words

Looking Back

In her November 2022 documentary My Mind & Me, Gomez broke down the “psychotic break” that led to her past stay at a treatment center. “I have no idea what the f—k I’m doing,” she said in footage from 2016 in the film. “I get the voice that comes in my head that says, ‘You missed this. That sucked.’ … It sucks the life out of me and I don’t want to perform.”

Her former assistant also recalled the Texas native revealing she didn’t “wanna be alive,” saying, “It was one of those moments where you look into her eyes and there’s nothing there. It was just pitch black and it’s so scary. You’re like ‘OK, f—k this. This needs to end. We’re going home.’”