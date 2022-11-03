Selena Gomez’s Mental Health Battle in Her Own Words

Making Amends

During her Apple TV+ documentary, Gomez opened up about how her bipolar diagnosis affected her relationship with her mother and stepdad.

“I shouldn’t have spoken to them the way that I did, and I shouldn’t have treated them the way that I did, sometimes,” she shared in the November 2022 film, in a clip from 2019. “Then they know it wasn’t me so then when I wake up the next day they tell me what happened but they explain to me, they’re like, ‘Look, we know that that’s not you talking and we’re really concerned and just know that we love you, we don’t see anything different from what was last night to now.’ … I just say ‘I’m so sorry’ because I remember certain things that I did and I was so mean. Even to this day, I keep saying, ‘Thank you and I’m sorry.’”