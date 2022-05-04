Patience Is a Virtue

The singer kicked off her platform Wondermind’s Thanks for Sharing campaign by revealing some of her own struggles in the hopes that more people will speak openly about their mental health.

“One thing I’m dealing with right now is being patient with myself,” Gomez admitted in a May 2022 video via Twitter. “I tend to be a little unkind to myself, and I gotta work on that. That’s something that I do find frustrating and I just need to allow myself to feel my feelings and then let them go.”