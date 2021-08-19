Real Talk

Selena Gomez’s Mental Health Battle in Her Own Words

By
Selena Gomez Mental Health ELLE September 2021 Latinx
 Inez & Vinoodh
23
23 / 23
podcast
Immunity_Boost_Ad_600x338

Pushing Through for Others

“My lupus, my kidney transplant, chemotherapy, having a mental illness, going through very public heartbreaks — these were all things that honestly should have taken me down,” Gomez said in Elle’s first LatinX issue, published in August 2021. “Every time I went through something, I was like, ‘What else? What else am I going to have to deal with?’”

The former Disney Channel star explained that she looked inward to get the strength to move forward. “You’re going to help people,” she recalled telling herself. “That’s really what kept me going. There could have been a time when I wasn’t strong enough and would have done something to hurt myself.”

Back to top