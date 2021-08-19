Pushing Through for Others

“My lupus, my kidney transplant, chemotherapy, having a mental illness, going through very public heartbreaks — these were all things that honestly should have taken me down,” Gomez said in Elle’s first LatinX issue, published in August 2021. “Every time I went through something, I was like, ‘What else? What else am I going to have to deal with?’”

The former Disney Channel star explained that she looked inward to get the strength to move forward. “You’re going to help people,” she recalled telling herself. “That’s really what kept me going. There could have been a time when I wasn’t strong enough and would have done something to hurt myself.”