Returning to the Stage

The “Hands to Myself” crooner made her first post-rehab appearance at the American Music Awards in November 2016. “In 2014 this stage was actually the first time I was authentically 100 percent honest with all of you,” a teary Gomez told the audience. “I think it’s safe to say most of you know a lot of my life whether I liked it or not. I had to stop because I had everything and I was absolutely broken inside and I kept it all together enough to where I would never let you down, but I kept it too much together to where I let myself down.”

“I don’t want to see your bodies on Instagram. I want to see what’s in here,” Gomez continued while pointing to her heart. “I’m so grateful to be able to share what I love with people that I love. You guys are so damn loyal but if you are broken you do not have to stay broken.”