Singing Through It

Gomez sang about her mental health battle in a song with Julia Michaels titled “Anxiety,” released in January 2019. “But all my friends they don’t know, what it’s like, what it’s like / They don’t understand why, I can’t sleep through the night,” she sings. “And I thought that I could take something to fix it / Damn I wish it, I wish it was that simple, ah, ah.”