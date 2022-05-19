Selena Gomez’s Mental Health Battle in Her Own Words

Speaking Freely

In May 2022, Gomez gave a speech at the Mental Health Youth Action Forum at the White House.

“Just to throw in a little bit of my journey, I felt like once I found out what was going on mentally, I found that there was more freedom for me to be OK with what I had because I was learning about it,” she began. “Bringing attention to mental health through media or just by talking about your journeys can help. … It sets the example that it’s a topic that can and should be discussed freely and without shame.”

She continued: “Mental health is very personal for me, and I hope that by using my platform to share my own story and working with incredible people like all of you. I can help others feel less alone and find the help they need, which is honestly all I want.”