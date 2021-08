Staying Thankful

Gomez shared an emotional message with fans on Thanksgiving Day in 2016, admitting it was her “hardest” but “most rewarding” year yet. “I’ve finally fought the fight of not ‘being enough.’ I have only wanted to reflect the love you guys have given me for years and show how important it is to take care of YOU,” she wrote. “By grace through faith. Kindness always wins. I love you guys. God bless.”