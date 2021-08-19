Still Relatable

While promoting season 1 of 13 Reasons Why, Gomez, who served as an executive producer on the series, revealed she related to the story. “I went away for 90 days and I actually met tons of kids in this place [and] we are talking about a lot of the issues that these characters are experiencing, [so] I would say yes,” Gomez said during a panel in February 2017. “I had to deal with it on a different scale. Whether it was kids or just growing up in the biggest high school in the world which was the Disney Channel, it was also adults that had the audacity to kind of tell me how I should live my life. It was very confusing for me. … I had no idea who I was gonna be, what I’m still going to become. It definitely hit home.”

She added: “I think this is what they need to see. We are not gonna post things, like, ‘Hey be empowered,’ because that’s not what they wanna see. Kids don’t care. They have to see something that’s gonna shake something. I want them to understand it. I would do anything to have a good influence on this generation. It’s hard, but I definitely relate to everything going on.”