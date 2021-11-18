Tackling the ‘Pressure’

In October 2021, the former child star recalled feeling “an immense amount of pressure” to set a good example for her fans early on in her career. “It was really confusing growing up, and once people created this narrative of my life, I realized I can’t be quiet anymore,” she told Beauty Inc. of the “unrealistic” expectations she was held to as a young actress and singer. “I have to just address what needs to be addressed, and that’s me reclaiming my story, which is, ‘OK, yeah, I was definitely going through a hard time, and this is why, and this is what I deal with.'”