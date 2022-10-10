Selena Gomez’s Mental Health Battle in Her Own Words

Telling Her Story

In the first teaser for the Apple TV+ documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, fans got an intimate look at the former child star’s ups and downs. At several points in the 30-second clip, which was released in September 2022, Gomez was seen breaking down in tears. The emotional moments were juxtaposed by footage of the actress smiling and laughing with friends.

“After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness,” the doc’s description read. “This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light.”