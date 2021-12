Chrishell Stause

The Kentucky native got her start as an actress on All My Children, where she made her debut in 2005. She later joined Days of Our Lives in 2013 and The Young and the Restless in 2016.

Stause made headlines prior to Selling Sunset for her marriage to Justin Hartley. The pair tied the knot in October 2017, but he filed for divorce in November 2019, with the split becoming a story line on the show. They finalized their divorce in February 2021.